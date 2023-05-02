Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – A grisly road accident along Kisumu-Ahero road claimed the life of a man identified as Elly Odhiambo and his wife, Emma.

The couple was travelling in an ill-fated Mazda Demio with their children when the accident occurred.

The kids survived the fatal accident but they are admitted in the ICU in critical condition.

Their family car was written off, following the tragic accident.

May their souls rest in peace and quick recovery to the kids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.