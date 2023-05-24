Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta allegedly lost his expensive phone on Monday during the Jubilee Party’s National Delegates Conference at Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi.

According to former Azimio One Kenya Alliance blogger Solomon Kuria, ODM goons from Kibera who were pretending to provide security snatched Iphone 14 prox max from Uhuru Kenyatta while he was entering the main dais.

The price of the iPhone 14 pro max ranges from Sh 180,000 to Sh 250,000.

“ODM goons snatched former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s phone on Monday at Ngong racecourse.

“You heard me right. They did it. How far are these guys willing to go to embarrass the former head of State? What is that now?,” Kuria posed

The Jubilee NDC was chaired by Uhuru, who is the party leader, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was among the guests who graced the colourful event.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.