Wednesday, 17 May 2023 – Diana Kemunto is a high-end sex worker and a pimp who sells flesh to prominent Kenyan politicians and rich businessmen.

She has a Tiktok account where she gives young ladies tips on how to flourish in the prostitution business.

In this video that she posted, she flaunted wads of cash amounting to Ksh 100,000.

She made the cash in a night after sleeping with a rich man.

‘’What a night,’’ she captioned the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.