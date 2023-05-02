Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, is an active social media user, unlike her elder sister June.

Charlene sparked reactions after she posted a video dancing to a popular Nigerian song.

A section of Netizens flooded her timeline with negative comments and trolled her dancing moves.

They made fun of her stiff waist and advised her to join dancing classes.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>