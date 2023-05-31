Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Kisii senator Richard Onyonka is not bothered by the pain hustlers are going through under President William Ruto’s leadership, saying they elected him and now is time to reap what they sow.

According to Onyonka, choices have consequences and asked Ruto to increase the tax to 100% for hustlers to learn the lesson.

“Let him increase the tax to 100 per cent because Kenyans need to understand like it has been said before – choices do have consequences,” Onyonka said.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Onyonka insists that the controversial Finance Bill, 2023, will be passed by Parliament whether Kenyans like it or not.

He noted that Bill will sail through Parliament owing to Kenya Kwanza’s majority in the bicameral House.

He revealed that Ruto has marshalled his troops to pass the Bill despite it being very unpopular with Kenyans.

“This Bill will pass why? This team KK (Kenya Kwanza) they have got the majority and the truth and the reality is that I am sure the president is monitoring what everybody is doing, why?

“Because he wouldn’t want for the first time his wish to be flatted and that is to make sure that the Bill passes. Whether the Bill is going to be popular with Kenyans, right now the Bill is extremely unpopular, but the President has an agenda,” Onyonka said.

According to the senator, Kenyans will in future be evaluating presidential candidates before voting to scrutinise their agendas and how they affect the cost of living.

“Kenyans will now begin to look at a candidate when voting, what does the manifesto say? Right now, we do not vote for anything. The Kenyan public deserves what William Ruto is doing,” Onyonka said.

