Tuesday May 9, 2023 – American radio personality, Howard Stern has expressed his disgust for the coronation of King Charles III last weekend.

During Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, the media personality labelled the English monarch as a “pussy.”

Stern said;

“England’s gotta get a grip on themselves. I understand, maybe it brings in tourism, but Jesus H. Christ. First of all, Prince Charles is a pussy.

“That’s No. 1 — and people are acting like — the whole ceremony they’re acting like that fucking king guy went to war or something, and then beat up all the other people.”

His sidekick Robin Quivers chimed in, saying, “Did something great besides being born.”

“Yeah. But you know, they’re like, ‘We swear our allegiance to you and you are a great warrior.’ I mean, the whole thing is fucking nuts,” Stern continued.

The media personality also added that the ceremony was abhorrent, citing England’s current economic woes.

He said;

“It was disgusting. And I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting. I mean, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this, but, you know, England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation. And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems … and then you see the pomp and circumstance.”

Stern added that he did understand why the monarchy is important to the country in terms of tourism, saying that it “provides a flavor to the country and something for people to go see.”

He continued, “It’s part of the tourism. I get all that. I’m not naive, but it just sends the wrong message.”