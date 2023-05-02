Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has vowed to expose the atrocities committed at Shakahola to the world.

This is after it emerged that rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie and his accomplice Pastor Ezekiel Odero were harvesting organs from the victims before burying them at Shakahola Forest.

Speaking yesterday, Kindiki revealed that the government had narrowed down focus areas in the ongoing probe of the Shakahola massacre.

Among areas of focus include missing organs from the victims and if police officers or public officials aided Pastor Paul Mackenzie in his deadly cult.

“If any of our people have their organs missing, we will tell the world. There is nothing we are hiding.”

“We will find out why the organs are missing, who took them, and where they were taken,” the CS revealed.

Already, President William Ruto has announced that a commission of inquiry would be formed to expedite the investigations.

According to the CS, a Commission of Inquiry that would be formed will make sure no stone is left unturned.

“Other than establishing how these circumstances came into place, the commission will investigate, inquire and make recommendations on action that must be taken on any public officer who aided Mackenzie,” Kindiki assured Kenyans.

