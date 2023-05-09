Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has warned that the government might exhume more bodies in the Shakahola forest.

Speaking during the resumption of the exhumation exercise on Tuesday, Kindiki disclosed that the detectives had begun opening up 20 graves.

“The damage is quite significant. 20 mass graves are currently being opened. The process is far from over,” Kindiki said

While terming the Shakahola cult deaths as a highly organized crime, Kindiki said the exhumation exercise will take longer than expected.

“I am afraid that we have many more graves in this forest, and therefore it leads us to conclude that this was a highly organized crime and I assure the country that the government will do whatever it takes to unravel this organized criminal activity,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki reiterated that the government was determined to unravel what might have caused the Shakahola deaths, where followers of controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie were reportedly asked to fast to death.

He also said any pastor with links to pastor Mackenzie will be brought to book, including New Life Prayer Centre and Church pastor Ezekiel Odero.

Odero was arrested last week in connection with the Shakahola massacre and is currently out on Sh 1.5 million cash bail.

