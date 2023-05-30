Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 30, 2023 – Kim Kardashian has revealed the meaningful gift she gives each of her four kids every birthday.

During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast last week, the reality television personality revealed that she writes a four or five page letter to her kids every year.

‘It’s so fun to see from the first year now,’ she said, adding, ‘One of ’em is almost 10 years old. And I know that they’ll appreciate this

She explained that the letters recap the last year of her kids’ lives and ‘who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like.’

The SKIMS founder, 42, shares four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West, 45 – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

‘I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them,’ Kim continued. ‘I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me.’

And she admitted though she loves being a mom, there are days that it absolutely destroys her.

‘There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s–t, this f–king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?’ she told Shetty.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum called motherhood ‘the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.

‘Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement,’ she concluded.

The KKW Beauty founder also dished on the reason for her split from Pete Davidson, 29, after nine months of dating on the season three premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

‘I’m single. And not ready to mingle, and that’s OK,’ the reality star said in a confessional.

‘Breakups are not my thing,’ she told Scott Disick during the episode. ‘We just had talks and talks. We had been talking about it. It was just both of us communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad.’

‘I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like who’s ever going to want to date me?

‘I have four kids. I’m in my 40s. Oh, my God, who’s going to want to deal with the dramz [sic],’ she said in a confessional.

‘But my person will be like, ‘F— all of that. It’s going to be hard, but we’re together.’ … So I’m just waiting for that person.’