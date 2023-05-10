Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Kim Kardashian is not dating any Los Angeles Lakers player despite being spotted at the courtside during a playoff game.

During the Lakers vs. Warriors game this week, Kim was seen sitting by the courtside with her friend Sarah Staudinger. Photos shared online led to speculation of her being there to support a possible love interest.

Sources have however told TMZ that she’s “absolutely not” dating anyone on either team, but was simply there to hang with her friend and to support her hometown Lakers.

It was also learnt that the courtside seats belong to Kim’s agent, Ari Emanuel, who also happens to be Sarah’s husband.

The reality show star has become quite a sports enthusiast over the last couple years, taking her kids to events both in L.A. and around the world. She’s become a regular at L.A. Rams games with her son Saint, even taking him and some buddies across the pond for soccer matches.