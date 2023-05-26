Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 26, 2023 – Kim Kardashian showed off her toned abs as she wore a diamond belly chain and a blue two piece, to the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit in New York.

The “Kardashians” on Wednesday, May 24 star sported a leather crop top and matching maxi skirt to the glitzy gala.

She also wore a pair of clear heels with her cobaalt look, adding a diamond ankle bracelet to match her belly chain.

See more photos below