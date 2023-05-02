Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Kim Kardashian and her former boyfriend Pete Davidson reunited at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night May 1.

Despite their breakup, Kardashian, 42, and Davidson, 29, are seemingly on good terms as the two were photographed chatting with singer Usher. Just last year, the couple walked the carpet together, looking all loved up.

The comedian kept his look casual in a Fendi T-shirt, leather pants and a trench coat while Kim sported a corseted Schiaparelli dress dripping with pearls.

The couple dated for nine months after connecting on the set of “Saturday Night Live” when the Skims founder hosted an episode in October 2021, after she parted ways with Kanye West.