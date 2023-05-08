Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 8, 2023 – Kim Kardashian and ex-Kanye West at their son Saint’s soccer game in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair interacted with their adorable kids – Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and son Psalm as they kept their distance from each other. Missing from the scene was daughter North, 9.

A witness for the outlet described the two as appearing to be on decent terms, making small talk and discussing Saint’s performance throughout the game.

Kardashian previously discussed the difficulty of co-parenting with West during an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December. “It’s hard. Shit like co-parenting, it’s really fucking hard,” she shared while wiping tears from her eyes.

“I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience. And that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I want for them. So, if they don’t know things that are being said, or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s real heavy, heavy grown-up shit. And they’re not ready to deal with it, you know? When they are, we’ll have those conversations. And I’ll be so prepared. But until then, I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”

Kardashian also said that she had prevented her kids from knowing the extent of West’s recent erratic behavior. “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” she said during the interview.