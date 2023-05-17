Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife Nicah The Queen claims that a female celebrity friend is trying to wreck her relationship with DJ Slavher.

The voluptuous mother of two took to her Instagram account and shared a message that the unnamed celebrity sent to her fiancé behind her back.

She was trying to seduce him by inviting him for coffee, but he turned down her advances.

Nicah further claimed that the celebrity friend has been pushing her to bring Slavher to her house for dinner, not knowing that she was planning to snatch him.

This is what she posted.

