Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has joined millions of Kenyans in opposing President William Ruto’s plan of introducing a 3 percent housing tax on all salaried Kenyans.

On Wednesday, Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga stated that the 3 percent levy is mandatory to all salaried workers.

However, during an interview on Citizen TV, Khalwale opposed Ruto’s plan to make the tax mandatory and said it should be voluntary.

Khalwale, however, stated that Kenyans should support the program and compared it to the free primary education project that was initiated by late former President Mwai Kibaki.

“People said it was impossible when Mwai Kibaki campaigned for free primary education in 2003. That is what is happening now with the housing fund,” Khalwale said.

