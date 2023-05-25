Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has accused Azimio One Kenya Alliance Senators Ledama Ole Kina (Narok) and Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi) of being behind the collapse of the bipartisan talks.

Speaking on Thursday, Khalwale, who is representing Kenya Kwanza Alliance, said his team is fully committed to the talks but is facing challenges as Azimio La Umoja teams have not been cooperating.

They don’t want to look in the eyes of our co-chair, Olekina and Sifuna are the biggest problems in the meeting, they have never participated in talks like these. The young people stand up and say they want to declare the end of talks before making any contribution,” he said.

Khalwale added that Kenyans need to know the level of dishonesty that has been going on with the bipartisan talks.

“We are not talking today, because the Azimio team has called off the talks, who said we were supposed to agree? They have refused to allow points of disagreement to be articulated,” Khalwale stated.

On Tuesday, Azimio suspended bipartisan talks for seven days, citing differences and a lack of goodwill.

In a statement, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said representatives from the government side had refused to compromise on any issues proposed by Azimio.

