Monday, May 22, 2023 – Kenyans across the political divide have urged President William Ruto to appoint controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the exit of Noordin Haji.

Haji left ODPP after President William Ruto nominated him as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss following the early retirement of Major (Rtd), Philip Wachira Kameru.

With the DPP slot being open, Kenyans from both Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance are asking Ruto to appoint Miguna Miguna as DPP to end corruption in the country.

Most Kenyans said Miguna has demonstrated that he has the interests of Kenyans at heart, and many corrupt cartels fear him.

Miguna was born in Magina, Kenya. He attended Apondos Primary School in Magina Village-Nyando before proceeding to the prestigious Njiiri School in Murang’a for his high school and then the University of Nairobi, where he became a student leader in 1986 and 1987.

He was detained by the Moi regime and expelled from the university in 1987 for championing multi-party democracy in Kenya.

Upon his release, he fled to neighboring Tanzania on foot where he was granted asylum by the UNHCR, staying there briefly before being granted asylum in the Kingdom of Swaziland.

Subsequently, he was granted permanent political asylum in Canada in 1988, where he continued to pursue his higher education.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in political science and philosophy from the University of Toronto in 1990 and thereafter studied law at Osgoode Hall Law School of York University in Toronto, obtaining a Juris Doctor degree in 1993.

He was admitted to the Ontario Bar in 1995. He obtained a Masters of Laws (LLM) from the Osgoode Hall Law School of York University in 2001.

Miguna served as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s advisor between 2009 to 2011.

The self-declared ‘General’ is currently jobless.

The Kenyan DAILY POST