Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – A distressed Kenyan woman who got married in 2018 in a church wedding has narrated her marital woes.

She recently discovered that her husband has been sleeping with other men after snooping through his phone.

She came across messages of him sex chatting with another man and planning for a sex date.

She also discovered that he is HIV positive after stumbling upon ARVS hidden in the house.

When she confronted him, he threatened to stab her with knife, prompting her to flee to safety with her baby.

Below is a screenshot of the heartbroken woman narrating her marital woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.