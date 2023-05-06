Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Kenya is set to host another United Nations office in Nairobi.

This is after President William Ruto managed to convince UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was in Kenya, to move UN Office for Project Services to Nairobi

The announcement was announced by UN Under-Secretary-General and new UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva and UNOPS Acting Regional Director for Africa Dalila Goncalves.

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Africa Regional Office is currently based in Denmark, with country offices in Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Sudan, Sudan, and Tunisia.

Speaking on his first visit to the Africa region in his new role, da Silva said the move to Nairobi will strengthen the World Bank’s ability to support its partners in Africa.

“Against a backdrop of unprecedented global challenges, we must maximise our resources to support the people of Africa in their efforts to build a better future,” said da Silva.

“This move will strengthen our capacity to support our partners in Africa to ensure that our work effectively reduces inequalities, builds sustainability and supports African countries in their efforts to adapt to and mitigate climate change.”

She went on to say that the move will make them more agile in responding to peace and security, humanitarian and development needs across the continent.

“From our new base in Nairobi, we look forward to supporting our partners to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in the African region.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.