Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odero has allayed fears that he would resort to begging after the government of President William Ruto froze his 28 bank accounts.

Addressing believers during a church service in Mavueni, Kilifi County, Pastor Ezekiel revealed that he had invested in agriculture, whose proceeds were enough to sustain him till the embargo on his accounts is lifted.

His agricultural investments ranged from rearing of chicken, goats and sheep, as well as growing different types of crops.

“We won’t sleep hungry because we have planted maize and vegetables. We also rear goats, sheep and chicken,” Ezekiel stated.

The televangelist also welcomed DCI’s decision to probe the source of his money, insisting that the inquiry would set the record straight regarding his church.

He, therefore, directed his followers to continue remitting their offerings to the same frozen bank and mobile money accounts. In fact, he encouraged his followers to give more to enable the government to account for every penny in his accounts.

“Listen to me, I cannot withdraw the money. But it is good for the government to investigate to establish the source of the funds. But you, as believers, do not stop giving your offerings to the same till numbers that have been frozen.

“When you continue giving, they will know the source of those funds. In the morning, I also channelled Ksh300,000 to those frozen accounts,” he added.

However, Ezekiel vowed to utilise the funds collected from his other projects to continue with the various construction projects at his Mavueni Church.

The televangelist described the ongoing probe as a test of faith and maintained that he was ready to account for everything.

His accounts were frozen for 30 days on allegations of money laundering. DCI also sought orders to freeze them to substantiate the claims.

