Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Monday, May 15, 2023 – Residents of Kasarani in Nairobi are living in fear as gun-toting thugs carry out criminal activities at night while armed with pistols and other crude weapons.
A video of a robbery incident that took place over the weekend in one of the estates around Kasarani has been shared on social media.
In the heartwrenching video captured on a CCTV camera installed in a nearby building, three thugs riding on a motorbike are seen accosting a group of men along a well-lit street.
One of the thugs quickly alights from the motorbike and brandishes a pistol before ordering the victims to lie down.
Fearing for their lives, the victims oblige.
The thugs ransack their pockets, looking for valuables before escaping on a motorbike.
Watch the video of the robbery incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>