Monday, May 15, 2023 – Residents of Kasarani in Nairobi are living in fear as gun-toting thugs carry out criminal activities at night while armed with pistols and other crude weapons.

A video of a robbery incident that took place over the weekend in one of the estates around Kasarani has been shared on social media.

In the heartwrenching video captured on a CCTV camera installed in a nearby building, three thugs riding on a motorbike are seen accosting a group of men along a well-lit street.

One of the thugs quickly alights from the motorbike and brandishes a pistol before ordering the victims to lie down.

Fearing for their lives, the victims oblige.

The thugs ransack their pockets, looking for valuables before escaping on a motorbike.

Watch the video of the robbery incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.