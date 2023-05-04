Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament Karen Nyamu has now offered to play an intermediary in bringing together former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Since 2020, Uhuru and Gachagua have been bitter political rivals despite being among the most senior leaders in the Mt Kenya region.

To unite the traditionally populous block, Nyamu said she was ready to broker a truce between Uhuru and Gachagua.

“Mt Kenya and its leadership let us take notes, elected and non-elected. We have to unite under H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH. I am willing and ready to buy tea for former president Uhuru Kenyatta and the deputy president to sit and bury the hatchet so that we move together as one, cognizant of the fact that Rigathi is our leader of the day,” she said in a Facebook update.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.