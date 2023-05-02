Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has responded to claims that his baby daddy Samidoh has flown to Samburu with his wife and kids for vacation.

Samidoh posted a photo at the airport with his wife and kids and captioned it, “Safari Ya Samburu”.

The post sparked reactions, with many people concluding that Samidoh and his family had flown to Samburu for vacation.

However, Karen Nyamu has revealed that Edday has flown to the US with her kids, perhaps to visit her cousin Bernice Saroni, the plus-size woman who hosted Samidoh during his tour of the US last year.

Karen claimed that Samidoh was just escorting them to the airport.

Below is a screenshot of Samidoh’s post that forced Karen Nyamu to react after people started trolling her.

