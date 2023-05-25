Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 25 May 2023 – Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu is reportedly cheating on her musician baby daddy Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh with a lawyer.

According to vocal blogger turned MCA Robert Alai, Karen, and the unidentified lawyer have been holed up in the Coast for a week.

Although Alai did not mention the lawyer’s name, word has it that she has a fling with renowned criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

Alai also claims that Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu flew to the US with her three kids because she has no plans of coming back into the country.

She is reportedly fed up with Samidoh’s philandering behaviours.

Check out Alai’s post.

