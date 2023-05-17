Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Wednesday, 17 May 2023 – Controversial Senator and Samidoh’s baby mama, Karen Nyamu, has left men with wild thoughts after posting a video on TikTok flaunting her juicy figure.
The mother of three has been working out and her efforts in the gym seem to be paying off.
She shared a video goofing around in her king-size bed and intentionally flaunting her voluptuous hips.
Men couldn’t keep calm after watching the video.
They flooded her timeline with lustful comments.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Imbecile HIV Bugged with fungus whore!
Maisha ni ukuma tu!