Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 17, 2023 – Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife is modeling a new Yeezy fashion line and she left little to the imagination.

Censori who didn’t wear much clothes while modeling the new fashion line, covered up her boobs with a black square of material.

She had a black cross on her butt crack, and a black landing strip covering her vagina.

She also wore some black boots/ leggings running all the way up to her upper thighs.

The new Yeezy fashion line is designed by fashion designer, Mowalola Ogunlesi.

The fashion line definitely won’t be for everyone and Bianca is certainly showing some confidence by basically going nude here.