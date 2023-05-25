Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 25, 2023 – Kanye West showed off a bizarre new style as he took his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori for an ice cream date in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 24.

The Donda rapper, 45, and his new muse, 27, stopped by Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, with Kanye rocking a black t-shirt with sizable football uniform-style shoulder pads.

The shirt featured the German word ‘Polizei’ (police) on the front and the back. He completed his look with grey sweatpants and blue socks, which he appeared to wear in lieu of shoes.

His wife matched his bizarre fashion style, by wearing a t-shirt wrapped around her face and head. Bianca also showed off her hourglass curves in a skintight white tank top which she paired the outfit with tight grey leggings and striped knee-high boots.