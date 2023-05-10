Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Acting Jubilee Secretary General Kanini Kega has urged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to include Jubilee lawmakers in the ongoing bipartisan talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

In a letter to House Speakers on Wednesday, Kega said that they want the talks stopped, on account that Jubilee is not involved in the deliberations.

“As the third largest political party in Parliament, we strongly protest the exclusion of Jubilee in the committee.”

“We accordingly demand that no further deliberations on the proposed bipartisan process should proceed before our party representation in the process is factored in,” said Kega.

The Uhuru Kenyatta-led party complains that one of the members, Eldas MP Adan Keynan has since withdrawn from the Kenya Kwanza Committee following demands by the Azimio la Umoja Coalition, leaving them unrepresented.

Jubilee has now threatened to move to court within two weeks if the talks continue.

“Jubilee Party will seek legal redress within fourteen days from the date hereof in the event that the proposed bipartisan process proceeds without representation of our party,” Kega noted.

