Monday, May 22, 2023 – East African Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Kanini Kega went ham on retired president Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday, asking him to quit active politics and hand over jubilee party leadership to other leaders.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School, Isiolo County, where President William Ruto was also present, Kega declared that former president Uhuru Kenyatta should not be involved in the current Jubilee party wrangles but take time to focus on other issues in his retirement.

“When you retire from the office of the president you keep off matters of political party issues and allow other leaders also to serve,” he stated.

At the same time, Kega declared that there will be no Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference (NDC) on Monday as earlier indicated by the Jeremiah Kioni faction.

“I want to assure you that there will be Jubilee Party NDC tomorrow, Monday, May 22, as the party leadership we shall organize and announce the date and venue for the NDC later,” he confirmed.

Kanini Kega’s remarks came days after Uhuru moved the Jubilee Party NDC from the Bomas of Kenya to Ngong Racecourse after he was denied access to the Bomas venue by Ruto’s government.

