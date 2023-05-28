Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 28, 2023 – As the wrangles over the control of Jubilee rage, a faction led by East African Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament (MP) Kanini Kega is rearing to go.

This is after they met their alleged financier, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and announced the way forward for the party.

In a statement, former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu stated that the Kega faction was ready to straighten the embattled Jubilee Party with the help of Gachagua and President William Ruto’s administration.

He hinted at an upcoming referendum to determine which faction between that led by Kega which supports President William Ruto’s regime, and another one led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jeremiah Kioni will control the party.

According to Wambugu, Jubilee Party has two factions within it: Jubilee Azimio which he argued was stuck in the past, and Jubilee Kenya which supported Ruto’s Presidency.

“In (the) coming days we will do an internal referendum to determine which faction should lead the party,” Wambugu stated emphatically.

On the other hand, DP Gachagua lauded them for supporting the Kenya Kwanza administration even after losing their Parliamentary seats.

