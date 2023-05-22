Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 22, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has today surprised Kenyans after he inadvertently confirmed that he uses witchcraft to protect his properties.

Speaking during Jubilee Party’s National Delegates Conference at Ngong Racecourse, Kalonzo said goons who raided former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm in March had plans to raid his Yatta farm in Machakos County.

Kalonzo said the goons stopped invading his Yatta farm after they got the news that the former Vice President had ‘protected’ his land against any invaders.

Many Kamba businessmen and politicians use witchcraft to protect their businesses and properties and going by what Kalonzo said, he is also one of them.

During the raid on Uhuru’s 11,000-acre Northlands Farm, goons hired by former Embakasi West MP George Theuri stole 1500 Dorper sheep and burnt the expansive farm.

Uhuru on Monday said despite the goons trying to intimidate him, he will not resign as Jubilee Party leader, and will continue fighting for Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST