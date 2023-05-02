Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has told former President Uhuru Kenyatta to respect himself so as to be respected by other leaders.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday after Uhuru was ousted as Jubilee Party leader, Kabando said those who removed him were the top leaders who benefitted very much during his regime and now it is time to forgive them and move on.

He said Uhuru has suffered the same fate as those he brutalized, betrayed and humiliated when he was the head of state between 2013-2022.

Here is what Kabando Wa Kabando stated after Jubilee kicked out Uhuru and replaced him with the nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege.

“Jubilee officials now spitting Uhuru were the biggest beneficiaries of his 10-year presidency PATRONAGE. But there’s no honour in our crude politics! Uhuru himself set the tone and formula for humiliating, brutalizing, and disdaining those who helped him most, for news personal comforts. Forgiveness + reconciliation are hallmarks of kindness.

“I urge Uhuru to forgive, then accept & move on. He’s already too skirmished to continue swirling in muddy swamps.

“Alternatively, renounces his retirement benefits and joins Maandamano to oversight Ruto’s regime full-time. Against the consistent counsel, President Uhuru, for 10 years, refused to institutionalise TNA and its successor Jubilee party.

“Party NDCs only election time to deodorise his candidature and of his cronies. With all due respect, Uhuru’s party time is up. Ajiheshimu TUMHESHIMU,” he said.

