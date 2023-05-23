Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando has faulted President William Ruto for announcing a change of policy at the National Land Commission (NLC).

Speaking over the weekend, Ruto announced that the government would strip NLC of its powers to evaluate lands in the country.

“Pale kwa lands commission imekuwa soko, mtu unaenda hapo unalipa pesa kidogo, shamba ya laki moja inakuwa milioni moja na kwa sababu hujatoa pesa shamba yako ya milioni moja inakuwa elfu mia moja,” Ruto said.

According to Ruto, the move is meant to bring to an end the unfair and corrupt era of the Commission in land compensation, noting that it is improper for NLC to value land and compensate at the same time.

However, according to Kabando, the declaration is illegal and will give power to cartels at the Ministry of Lands.

“Ruto’s roadside decree that the Ministry of Lands will take over functions of the National Land Commission is illegal, irregular, and unconstitutional. It’s a crude effort to kill constitutional governance and the spirit of CoK2010. A ploy to empower the Mafia at Ardhi House,” Kabando stated.

According to Kabando, any policy change that touches on legal mandate should be done through parliament.

“Ruto should know that days imperial presidency lorded it over the Legislature and Judiciary are gone. Constitutional agencies have their mandate well cut out. Even “goodies” he’s dishing in churches and burials shouldn’t be unless budgeted and approved by Parliament,” Kabando adds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando has faulted President William Ruto for announcing a change of policy at the National Land Commission (NLC).

Speaking over the weekend, Ruto announced that the government would strip NLC of its powers to evaluate lands in the country.

“Pale kwa lands commission imekuwa soko, mtu unaenda hapo unalipa pesa kidogo, shamba ya laki moja inakuwa milioni moja na kwa sababu hujatoa pesa shamba yako ya milioni moja inakuwa elfu mia moja,” Ruto said.

According to Ruto, the move is meant to bring to an end the unfair and corrupt era of the Commission in land compensation, noting that it is improper for NLC to value land and compensate at the same time.

However, according to Kabando, the declaration is illegal and will give power to cartels at the Ministry of Lands.

“Ruto’s roadside decree that the Ministry of Lands will take over functions of the National Land Commission is illegal, irregular, and unconstitutional. It’s a crude effort to kill constitutional governance and the spirit of CoK2010. A ploy to empower the Mafia at Ardhi House,” Kabando stated.

According to Kabando, any policy change that touches on legal mandate should be done through parliament.

“Ruto should know that days imperial presidency lorded it over the Legislature and Judiciary are gone. Constitutional agencies have their mandate well cut out. Even “goodies” he’s dishing in churches and burials shouldn’t be unless budgeted and approved by Parliament,” Kabando adds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST