Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has revealed the first Cabinet Secretary who will be fired from President William Ruto’s cabinet for being foolish and incompetent.

In a social media post on Thursday, Kabando stated that Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Aflred Mutua, will be the first CS to be fired from Ruto’s cabinet due to blunders he has been making in the ministry.

Kabando warned that if Mutua does not stop engaging in catastrophic public relations stunts, he might be sacked before Christmas.

“CS, you are sliding in the mud. You may not last in this docket beyond Xmas. This ain’t Machakos @F1 imagination.

“It’s of sovereign integrity, state security, and our constitutional obligations. Recant and apologise or quit. Exit Catastrophic PR stunts,” Kabando said.

Kabando’s statement came a day after the Canadian government dismissed a statement by CS Mutua that there are massive employment opportunities for Kenyans in the North American country.

Mutua had on Tuesday stated that he had struck a deal with the Canadian government that will see over 250, 000 Kenyans employed in Canada.

