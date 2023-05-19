Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – Former Mukuwreini Member of Parliament Kabando Wa Kabando has inadvertently revealed the man behind former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s troubles.

In a statement on Twitter, Kabando urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki not to take revenge against the retired President.

He advised CS Kindiki to be the bigger person and let the former Head of State run the Jubilee Party.

“My friend Kithure Kindiki it’s undeniable President Uhuru tormented and humiliated you after representing him at ICC and ably doing his bid in Senate. But be the bigger and nicer person now that you are CS Interior of Kenya. Don’t take revenge. Let UK run his Jubilee Party showbiz,” said Kabando.

Kabando’s remarks come after the Jubilee Party faction allied to Uhuru was denied access to host their National Delegates Conference on May 22 at the Bomas of Kenya.

Bomas Communication and Marketing manager Gladys Kang’ethe in a letter to Jubilee Acting Executive Director Polycarp Hinga stated that the venue sought for the NDC is under renovation.

“Our main Auditorium, whose capacity is 2,000 pax, has been scheduled for renovation works from 16th May 2023 for eight (8) weeks.

“In view of the foregoing, we are regrettably unable to host you for your NDC on 22nd May 2023,” Bomas stated.

