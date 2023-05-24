Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 23, 2023 – Julia Fox left nothing to the imagination as she stepped out in a clear plastic dress at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Monday night, May 22.

The model and actress, 33, wore a Nicolas Jebran creation which is part of the designer’s summer 2023 collection, featured a corset-style front with boning and a dramatic train along with a hood-style back.

The former Kanye West flame wore navy blue lipstick to contrast with her see-through dress.

See photos below