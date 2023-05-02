Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Jubilee Party has kicked out retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as party leader.

The team led by acting secretary general Kanini Kega replaced Uhuru with nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege in an acting capacity.

Making the announcement, Kega said the decision was made by the Jubilee National Executive Council during a meeting held on Tuesday.

“The office of the party leader is hereby declared vacant and pending the decision of the NDC the Hon. Sabina Chege will be the acting party leader of the Jubilee party,” Kega said during a press conference.

Kega said the NEC, which he said was attended by 22 out of the 28 members, made a decision after Uhuru allegedly violated the party constitutions and the laws of the land.

He cited the Presidential Retirement and Benefits Act which bars Uhuru from holding a leadership position in a party six months after the elections.

Uhuru should have quit his party post by March 13, six months after he handed over power to President William Ruto.

“The former party leader has also misconducted himself by purporting to make pronouncements on behalf of the party,” he said, adding that Uhuru’s conduct has been referred to the party disciplinary committee.

“The matter of the misconduct is hereby referred to the national disciplinary committee for further action,” he said.

