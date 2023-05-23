Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has said Jubilee Party is a ‘serious baggage’ to Azimio One Kenya Alliance, and it is only fair if it’s allowed to exit the coalition and sort their mess first.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Alai who is also an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) blogger, said the Jubilee leadership is proving to be weak and confused, saying they should put their house in order before being allowed to come back to the fold.

“House leadership should be shared between ODM and other parties in Azimio but not Jubilee,” Alai said.

Alai’s statement came moments after the Office of Registrar of Political Parties confirmed the deregistration of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies from the Jubilee party.

The Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, said the party followed due process in expelling the party’s secretary general Jeremiah Kioni and vice chair David Murathe.

It also endorsed the suspension of party treasurer Kagwe Gichohi.

The move technically hands over the former ruling party to allies of President William Ruto, led by acting secretary general Kanini Kega and nominated MP Sabina Chege.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.