Friday, 12 May 2023 – Jacque Maribe’s ex-lover Joseph Irungu alias Jowie was pictured at Quiver Lounge last weekend partying as he awaits judgment in the murder case where he stands accused of killing the late businesswoman, Monica Kimani.

The judge ruled that he has a case to answer and currently, he is defending himself in court as the murder case enters the final stage.

The stakes are high, and if he fails to defend himself adequately, he could face the maximum penalty – death.

The photos of him at Quiver Lounge have caused quite a stir.

Many are wondering if Jowie is taking his upcoming judgment too lightly.

It remains to be seen how his actions outside of the courtroom will impact the outcome of the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

See photos of him at Quiver Lounge.

