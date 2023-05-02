Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 2, 2023 – AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho rejected an approach from a Chelsea director over talks about a potential return to Stamford Bridge as the Blues continue to search for a new manager.

Mourinho made it clear that he had no interest in a third spell at Chelsea after the AS Roma head coach was approached to discuss a shock return to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have endured a bad season and currently have former boss Frank Lampard in place as caretaker manager after sacking the likes of Thomas Tuchel and his successor, Graham Potter.

Former Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino is now believed to be closing in on the job following positive talks with Blues co-owner Todd Boehly. However, fresh reports from Italy have claimed that the Londoners also reached out to Mourinho, who is one of their most decorated former managers for discussions over their vacant head coach role.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Mourinho was contacted by a Chelsea director who wanted to gauge his interest in a potential return to Stamford Bridge, where he enjoyed success on two previous occasions under Roman Abramovich. But Mourinho refused to participate in discussions over the vacancy and is instead seeking talks with AS Roma chief Dan Friedkin in a bid to clarify his long-term future.

Mourinho is still a popular figure at Chelsea after guiding the Londoners to three Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup triumph across two successful spells at the club.

After a disappointing spell at Tottenham, Mourinho has rebuilt his reputation in Italy with Roma, who are currently sixth in Serie A but just four points behind second-placed Lazio. Mourinho has also guided Roma to the Europa League semi-finals after winning the Europa Conference League last year.