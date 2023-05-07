Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday May 7, 2023 – Jorge Masvidal Sr., father of former professional mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal Jnr., has been arrested for attempted murder.

Masvidal Sr., who was booked at 1:33 AM on Friday, May 5, allegedly shot a man in the arms during a dispute at the ex-UFC star’s Miami-area home on Thursday afternoon.

The arrest affidavit showed the shooting took place at the Florida home shortly after the fighter’s father got into an argument with a man named Luis Leoncini.

Leoncini told cops Masvidal Sr. shot him after the tiff, inflicting gunshot wounds to both of his arms.

It’s unclear what sparked the alleged dispute, but the affidavit showed Leoncini was transported to a local hospital.

Masvidal Sr. was booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon with a firearm. Security operatives found a .38 caliber revolver inside a kitchen cabinet after a search was conducted in the house.

Masvidal Jr. was not present during the alleged shooting and “did not have any involvement” in it all. Jail records show Masvidal Sr. is still behind bars and Masvidal Jr, is yet to publicly comment on the matter.