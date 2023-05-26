Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – Former KTN presenter Lola Hannigan is expecting her second child with retired president Uhuru Kenyatta’s former personal assistant Jomo Gecaga.

Lola took to her Instagram page and announced the pregnancy by flaunting her huge baby bump.

The beautiful model fell in love with Jomo Gecaga after parting ways with Former Citizen TV anchor Anne Kiguta.

They already have a daughter whom they sired in 2020.

See photos of her baby bump.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.