Friday May 12, 2023 – Country star Jimmie Allen has been sued his former business manager who accused him of raping her and further sexually abusing her during 18 months on the job.

The woman who claims she was hired straight out of college to work as Jimmy’s day-to-day manager, claimed he made her life a sexual hell after taking her virginity.

The lady who is suing as a Jane Doe, claims Jimmy took her virginity when he raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room back in March 2021 after filming a guest appearance on “American Idol.”

TMZ reported that the singer’s former manager claimed she lost her consciousness after having dinner with Jimmie and industry executives after the ‘Idol’ taping. The lady who said she had a couple glasses of white wine, said she woke up naked in her hotel room several hours later, disoriented, confused, and bleeding from her vagina.

She said it was then “she realized she had lost her virginity through no choice of her own and felt she had betrayed her faith.” She says Jimmie insisted they go to the nearest drugstore to buy Plan B and claims they rushed to get the pill. She says he opened the package and supervised her as she took the meds.

The woman claims Jimmie grabbed her and forcibly kissed her goodbye after she took Plan B, whispering … “You’re mine now.” She says she was terrified to tell her boss what happened for fear of being fired like Jimmie’s manager before her.

She added that Jimmie eventually ratcheted up the sexual harassment, grabbing her breasts and butt, shoving his hands down her pants in public, and “harassing her to engage in sexual conduct.”

The former business manager also alleged that the singer sexually abused her in cars, green rooms, airplanes, basically everywhere she was required to go with him as part of her job. She also said he “raped her in private while choking her” and “videotaped multiple sexual encounters in order to blackmail her to stay silent.”

The woman said she tried talking to her bosses but they never investigated her claim and instead made it clear she would be fired if she complained.

By October 2022, the woman said she was depressed and anxious and contemplating suicide as a result of Jimmie’s alleged conduct. She said she told her boss she couldn’t put up with Jimmie anymore and asked to be reassigned. Instead, she says she was placed on leave and ultimately fired.

Reacting to the claim, Jimmie said;

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.

“Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

The lawsuit and allegations come on the heels of Jimmie splitting from his pregnant wife, Alexis Gale. The couple had been trying to work through the issues but ultimately decided it was best for their family that they separate.