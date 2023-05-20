Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has finally spoken after he was expelled from the former ruling party on Friday.

The Jubilee Party faction led by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega expelled Kioni and the party’s vice chairman, David Murathe.

The faction accused Murathe and Kioni of gross misconduct and running the party like their private hotel.

But addressing the media on Friday afternoon, Kioni dismissed Kega and his group accusing them of betraying his party leader, former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kioni claimed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta supported Kega’s 2022 political campaign and nominated him to EALA, but that he has now abandoned the former Head of State and is ungratefully mocking him over the party’s leadership.

“Can you imagine people putting themselves together and calling the former President into a disciplinary committee? The person who nominated you to EALA, to Parliament, who even funded your campaigns when you were running for an MP,” Kioni said.

The former Ndaragwa MP challenged any elected MPs considering joining President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza to instead return to the electorate and seek a fresh mandate.

“If you wish to move away from your party, not just Jubilee even ODM, Wiper and the rest, and you think it is greener within Kenya Kwanza, go back to the people and have a by-election done; don’t be the con of the people we have seen,” he said.

