Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday May 7, 2023 – Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence for the first time since Gwyneth Paltrow’s explosive comments about her husband Ben Affleck’s sexual prowess.

Appearing on The View on Thursday, the Jenny From The Block hitmaker, 53, spoke candidly about her husband and praised him for how he is raising their collective children.

Speaking about her husband Ben, 50, she said: ‘He’s an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes.’

This comes just days after Gwyneth, 50, stunned fans by comparing her two A-lister exes Brad Pitt and Ben, revealing the latter was ‘technically better in bed but the former edges things as the better actor.

She dated Brad from 1994 but they broke off their engagement in 1997 because at aged 24, she felt she was too young for marriage. She went on to have a three-year relationship with Ben, who married Jennifer last year.

In the wake of Gwyneth’s comments, Jennifer decided to discuss his abilities as a father instead of his sexual abilities.

Jennifer and Ben combined their families after tying the knot last year.

She has 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, Samuel, 11, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Branding him ‘present, loving dad who cares’, Jennifer said: ‘He’s an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes.

‘He’s just so in tune, he’s such a brilliant guy anyway, like he’s so learned in so many things, and you can just tell when he’s had his kids, he read every book and everything you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it…

‘He is present and that’s all you can ask for, is a present, loving dad who cares and who shows up every single day, and that’s who he is.’

Earlier in the week, Gwyneth was put on the spot in a podcast interview with Alex Cooper called Call Her Daddy.

Gwyneth answered who was best in the bedroom, saying: ‘That’s really hard. Because Brad was like the major chemistry love of your life at the time. And then Ben was like technically excellent.

‘I can’t believe my daughter’s listening to this.’

Asked who she regarded as the better actor of the two, she said: ‘They’re both so talented. And Ben is a great writer and director. But I guess I would probably have to say acting alone, Brad. Because if you think of all the different roles that he’s done.’