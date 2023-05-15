Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 15, 2023 – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared the love by bringing both of their moms together to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The 53-year-old singer, dancer and actress joined by her actor and director husband, 50, as they stepped out in Los Angeles with their mothers for mother’s day celebration.

It appeared to be a family affair as their children from previous marriages, Jennifer’s twins Emme and Max, 15, were seen getting out of an SUV with her, as well as Ben’s child Seraphina, 14.

Although Ben’s older daughter Violet, 17, and younger son Samuel, 11, who he had with Jennifer Garner didn’t appear to be part of the group.

The family outing comes after Jennifer and Ben were seen looking tense at last week’s premiere for her new film.