Thursday May 11, 2023 – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck commanded attention on the red carpet at the premiere of her new action film The Mother on Wednesday, May 10.

At the Los Angeles premiere, the 53-year-old singer and actress locked lips with her 50-year-old actor–writer-director husband as they embraced each other.

The superstar looked as flawless as ever in a sparkling, sequin-covered beige crop top that also highlighted her trim midriff. She paired it with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt and adouble-breasted beige sequined overcoat.

The If You Had My Love singer wore her caramel-colored hair tied back in a long ponytail.

She accessorized with irregularly shaped hoop earrings and a beige clutch that perfectly matched her outfit.

Ben looked particularly dapper at the premiere in a classy black three-piece suit which he rocked with a classic white dress shirt.