Thursday May 11, 2023 – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen engaging in tense exchanges as they hit the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, The Mother, on Wednesday evening, May 10.

The Get Loud songstress, 53, was pictured gesticulating at her husband, 50, with a frown on her face while he strained, looking firm during the chat.

After the tense conversation, the couple posed for pictures and shared beaming kisses.

Wednesday’s appearance comes after the couple hit headlines at the Grammys in February when Jennifer was caught on camera demanding Ben pretend to be enjoying himself, in an embarrassing exchange.

Jennifer said: ‘Look more friendly. Look motivated’, Affleck replies: ‘I might.’

It came after Ben was caught on camera angrily confronting Lopez at the January 18 premiere of her film, Shotgun Wedding.