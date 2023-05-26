Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 26, 2023 – Jeff Bezos has reportedly resumed construction on his $175 million home just after getting engaged to his heartthrob, Lauren Sánchez.

According to a Daily Mail report on Thursday, May 25, workers are now working on the roof of the sprawling, three-story mega-mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

Bezos, whose net worth is $138 billion, purchased the 10-acre estate previously owned by former Warner Bros. president Jack Warner in early 2020.

The 28,000-square-foot home features the main home, a guesthouse, a gym, a pergola and a separate house for security. Upon getting engaged to Sanchez, Bezos plans to extend the property with a new pool house, powder room and retaining walls.

The couple got engaged on the billionaire’s $500 million yacht while in the South of France for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

He proposed with a 20-carat ring, estimated to cost $2.5 million.