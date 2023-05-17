Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 17, 2023 – Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, have finally set sail on his brand-new superyacht.

The couple were photographed on Monday afternoon, May 15 relaxing on board the ship worth $500 million as they made their way along the coast of Spain.

Sanchez, 53, showed off her fit frame in a pink bikini while the Amazon founder, 59, wore a pair of baby blue swim trunks and a cream zip-up jacket.

The pair, who started dating in 2019, basked in the sunshine before taking a look around the massive ship.

The ship is considered to be the tallest sailing yacht in the world, measuring 230ft tall.

More photos below